Health department confirms case of West Nile Virus in northeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Nebraska have confirmed a case of the West Nile Virus in northeast Nebraska.

According to a press release, the case was confirmed in the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department area, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties. Officials say this is the first case of the West Nile Virus reported in that area for the 2021 season.

The person who tested for the virus was not hospitalized.

Last year, health officials detected West Nile reported 15 human cases (10 hospitalized) and one death in Nebraska. The virus has been detected every year in the state since 2002 with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported to date.