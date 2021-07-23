Heating up into the 90s for the weekend with a few isolated storms possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hazy sunshine will be with us once again today with a few clouds moving in late in the day.



The bigger story is the hotter temperatures that we will be seeing.



We jump into the mid 90s for highs today and, with some mugginess in the air as well, the heat index will be nearing 100 degrees in the afternoon.



Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and not overexert yourself during the peak heating hours.



A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible after midnight though those will not be very strong and rainfall will not likely get to more than a quarter of an inch.



Saturday will give us more hazy sunshine with highs in the mid 90s again.



A little more cloud cover will result in temperatures dipping a little on Sunday though we will still be in the low 90s.



More storms will be possible late Sunday; more on the heat and those storm chances on News 4 at Noon.