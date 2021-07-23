Hot and muggy weather sticking around with storm chances on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today we felt the heat throughout the KTIV viewing area as we saw temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The hazy sunshine continued today with clear skies and a decent breeze coming from the south between 10 and 20 mph.

This evening we will stick on the warm side with overnight lows in the low 70s and a light wind coming from the south between 5-10 mph. Throughout the evening expect increasing clouds and parts of Siouxland may see an isolated thunderstorm roll through after midnight.

Saturday the hot and muggy weather will be sticking around with temperatures in the mid 90s again. Throughout the day expect mostly clear skies and a light breeze between 5 and 10 mph coming from the southwest in the morning and shifting to a northwest wind in the afternoon.

For the latest weather updates tune in to News 4 at 10 which will air after the Olympics at 11 this evening.