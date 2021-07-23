Skip to Content

Leon Bridges shares his evolution to ‘Gold-Digger Sounds’

3:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges discusses his musical and personal evolution as he releases his third studio album, the “Gold-Diggers Sound.” Its name comes from the Southern California hotel where Bridges wrote and invited artists to join him for recording sessions Bridges, who says he felt isolated after winning a Grammy in 2015 for the song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand,” says didn’t want to replicate the sounds of his previous albums. “Gold-Diggers Sound,” which is available now, has a more sensual R&B vibe to it, replacing the retro sound of his last album, “Good Thing.” With each album, Bridges says he’s committed to reinventing himself as an artist.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content