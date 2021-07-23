Man accused of fatal Sioux City shooting takes plea agreement, pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man charged in a fatal shooting in Sioux City is pleading guilty to charges.

Roderick Banks was charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 1, 2020, death of Solomon Blackbird.

According o the court documents, Banks has reached a plea agreement. He is pleading guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, and felon in Possession of a firearm.

Court documents state Blackbird was with his girlfriend and child at the 2600 block of Douglas Street, when Banks approached them and shot Blackbird in the chest.

Banks has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, and must serve at least three before he is eligible for parole.