Marsquakes offer detailed look at red planet’s interior

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A quake-measuring device on Mars is providing the first detailed look at the red planet’s interior. In a series of articles published this week, scientists are reporting that the Martian crust is surprisingly thin _ within the range of Earth’s. The mantle beneath Mars’ crust is half that of our own bigger planet, while the core is on the high side of what scientists anticipated. This new research confirms Mars’ core is molten. But scientists say more studies are needed to know whether it has distinct inner and outer cores like Earth. Their findings are based on 35 marsquakes registered by a seismometer on NASA’s InSight lander.