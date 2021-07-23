Nebraska Music Hall of Fame now permanent exhibit at Elkhorn Valley Museum

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A new permanent exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, Nebraska, is preserving some incredible music history.

Called the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, the exhibit includes a number of items that tell the story of music across the Cornhusker state. These include instruments on loan from artists, costumes from performers, and even some old records. Museum leaders say it's a great way for the community to learn about Nebraska's musical history.

"I think that the best part here is just the story that it's telling and the history that it's preserving, which is really the goal of any museum. But to focus on music, which is such an important part of the culture then and the culture now, just to be able to see how it evolves through the exhibit," said Austin Truex, an employee at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.

Truex said the turnout since the exhibit opened back in the Spring has been excellent.