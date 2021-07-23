Noem wants widespread changes at prisons after complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is looking to make widespread changes in the state’s prison system after meeting with tired and discouraged employees working short-handed at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls. The Republican governor fired the prison’s warden and deputy warden last week following an investigation into an anonymous complaint from a prison employee. She has also suspended her Cabinet Secretary who oversees the prison system and the director of a prison work program. The complaint, which was released by Noem’s office, alleged low employee morale and regular sexual harassment from supervisors.