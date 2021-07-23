Officials report Nebraska’s first West Nile case for 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials have reported Nebraska’s first human case this year of West Nile virus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that a county health department officials in northeastern Nebraska reported a person there had tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness. The Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department, which covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties, says the infected person was not hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. But it can cause flu-like symptoms and sometimes leads to severe illness, including brain inflammation, and death.