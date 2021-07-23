Officials say they have found a body in the Missouri River

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say they have found a body in the Missouri River.

Friday morning, multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the Missouri River.

Back on July 20, rescue crews searched the river for a man who reportedly fell from the train bridge connecting Sioux City to South Sioux City. Authorities were unable to locate the individual at the time. No word yet if this body is related to that incident.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.