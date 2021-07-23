Olympics ceremony uses music from Japanese video games

Olympics ceremony uses music from Japanese video gamesNew
TOKYO (AP) — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics were greeted by a few familiar notes at the opening ceremony. An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix. Video game themes are often maligned as annoying earworms, but in Japan, the music that accompanies games is considered an art form.