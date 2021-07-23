Skip to Content

Production Assistant

3:28 pm KTIV Careers

Be a part of Siouxland’s #1 television news organization!

KTIV News 4 has and immediate opportunity for someone looking to get started in television broadcasting as a part-time Production Assistant.

No previous experience is necessary- we will train you in various areas of studio production and the latest technology in Master Control automation.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve. Must be familiar with basic computer operation and have the ability to multitask.

This part-time position is afternoon, evenings, and weekends. Interviews are now being scheduled.

To apply, download our application on ktiv.com and email to arattei@ktiv.com. You can also mail the application to

Andrew Rattei
Production Supervisor
KTIV Television, Inc.
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA 51108

KTIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

