Production Assistant
Be a part of Siouxland’s #1 television news organization!
KTIV News 4 has and immediate opportunity for someone looking to get started in television broadcasting as a part-time Production Assistant.
No previous experience is necessary- we will train you in various areas of studio production and the latest technology in Master Control automation.
Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve. Must be familiar with basic computer operation and have the ability to multitask.
This part-time position is afternoon, evenings, and weekends. Interviews are now being scheduled.
To apply, download our application on ktiv.com and email to arattei@ktiv.com. You can also mail the application to
Andrew Rattei
Production Supervisor
KTIV Television, Inc.
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA 51108
KTIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.