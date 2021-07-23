Small flotilla leaves Miami to show support for Cuban people

MIAMI (AP) — A small group of Cuban Americans launched motorboats from Miami to their homeland to show support for people experiencing hardships on the island. Five boats left the Bayside marina just before 8 a.m. Friday. They plan to refuel in Key West before heading into the Florida Straits. Jose Portieles says the group plans to stay in international waters, some 15 miles off the coast of Havana. He says they are not armed and share a desire to see a free Cuba. They hope to approach the Cuban coast by 5 p.m. Friday and return to Miami by mid-day Saturday.