UN experts: Africa became hardest hit by terrorism this year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say Africa became the region hardest hit by terrorism in the first half of 2021 as the Islamic State and al-Qaida extremist groups and their affiliates spread their influence, boasting gains in supporters and territory and inflicting the greatest casualties. The panel of experts said in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Friday that this is “especially true” in parts of west and east Africa where affiliates of both groups can also boast growing capabilities in fundraising and weapons, including the use of drones. Overall, the experts said, COVID-19 continued to affect terrorist activity.