A look at one Siouxland boy’s journey battling cancer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - A little over a year ago we introduced you to Ian Hernandez. An 8-year-old boy, now 9, from South Sioux City, Nebraska who was diagnosed with leukemia.

We now have an update about his journey battling cancer.

"I feel really happy," said Ian Hernandez.

On June 18, 2020, Ian was diagnosed with leukemia. He was hospitalized for two weeks, and lived at Rainbow House in Omaha, Nebraska for a month.

Ian's mother, Lacey Hernandez, says one of the hardest things for them was being apart.

"We had to overcome so many boundaries, people helping take care, or just not being home having to live up there and go through what we were going through, but we did it … we survived," said Lacey.

As of July 16, 2020, Ian has been cancer free, but Lacey says he is now on a three-year treatment plan, and just entered the maintenance portion of the program.

"We get to be home, we go to the doctor once a month, and I administer his oral chemotherapy's at home," said Lacey.

Ian says after everything he has gone through, there is one thing he is most grateful for.

"It's good to be at the dinner table to be together instead of being over the phone eating," said Ian.

He is also finally getting back into participating in sports - and as a sports enthusiast, he is beyond excited to get back on the field with his brother.

"We play football outside, soccer, and basketball," said Ian.

After Ian was diagnosed with cancer, the Hernandez family received an outpouring amount of support. Their community, family and friends, and the Rainbow House all stepped up to help when they needed it most.

That's why Ian and his family have decided that they want to give back.

This Saturday, July 24, they will hold a fundraiser. It will take place at the Ridge Golf Course in South Sioux City. They will have a silent auction and raffle tickets for several prizes.

The proceeds will go to Rainbow House in Omaha. Rainbow House was Lacey and Ian's home away from home, and continues to help the family when Ian's appointments require them to stay over night.