How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

(NBC News) - After being delayed for a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to begin Friday morning.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on KTIV channel 4.1 starting at 5:55 a.m. Central Time, followed by a special edition of "TODAY" with reaction and athlete interviews, and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Games.

The opening ceremony in its entirety will be replayed, in prime time, Friday night at 6:30 p.m., on KTIV.

You can also watch the ceremony live on NBCOlympics.com.