72-year-old man killed, suspect charged in Chadron

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Chadron. Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug says 20-year-old Ian Little Moon, also known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of John Martinez. Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said officers who were notified of gunshots at a Chadron home early Friday found Martinez dead. Little Moon was arrested on the Pine Ridge Reservation by officers with the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety. KCSR reports the last homicide in Chadron was in December 2008.