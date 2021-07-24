Alabama officer getting paid after murder conviction resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer who remained on his city’s payroll for two months after being convicted of murder has resigned from the Huntsville Police Department. WAAY-TV reported that Officer William Darby left of his own will. Darby has been on paid leave since his May 7 conviction for shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. The city said placing Darby on paid leave was normal until its personnel policies and procedures could be completed. Huntsville officials didn’t give any additional details on Darby’s resignation. Darby faces 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 20.