Explorers take game two against the Apollos

SIOUX CITY (EXPLORERS)-

The Sioux City Explorers have taken the first two of a three game series with the Houston Apollos after a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

Patrick Ledet (5-3) led the way for the X’s as he tossed seven and two-thirds innings allowing three runs on seven hits, he racked up a season high eleven strikeouts while not allowing a walk on 95 pitches.

After Houston plated a run in the top of the first the X’s tied the game with a two out double from Mitch Ghelfi in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third it was an RBI groundout by Sebastian Zawada that gave the X’s a 2-1 lead.

With Ledet retiring a game high seven straight Apollos going into the bottom of the fifth the Explorers were able to extend their lead. It was a Zawada double with runners at the corners that pushed it to 3-1. With runners at second and third Lane Milligan placed a hit into left-center to score two giving Sioux City a 5-1 lead.

Taking the loss for Houston was Alex Merithew (2-4) who surrendered five runs in four and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Houston was able to cut into the X’s advantage with a run in the sixth, scoring on a pair of errors in the inning. And added another in the eighth on a sacrifice fly out to left from Hudson Bilodeau to close the gap to 5-3.

But Sioux City responded with an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning as Chase Harris led off the frame with a bunt single and reached second via an error. He would score on a Jose Sermo base hit to center field, rebuilding the Explorers lead to three runs, 6-3.

Danny Hrbek picked up his second save of the season as he collected the final five outs of the game.

Sioux City will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:05 pm. Right hander Joe Riley (3-2, 6.27) will take the ball for the Explorers and southpaw Kenny Pierson (0-2, 9.97) will oppose him for Houston.