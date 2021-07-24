Hot and humid conditions looking to stick around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today was on the warmer side throughout Siouxland as we saw temperatures in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

This evening we will cool down with overnight lows in the upper 60s and a light wind coming from the northeast around 5 mph turning calm later in the evening.

Sunday the heat will be sticking around as we stay in the 90s for our highs with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze between 5 and 10 mph throughout the day.

Sunday evening will bring in more cloud cover and overnight lows right around average for this time of year near 65 degrees.

To start our work week off on Monday lots of sunshine is in store as we see the hot and dry weather pattern continue. Highs for Monday are expected to be in the low 90s throughout the KTIV viewing area with minimal wind.

