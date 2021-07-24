Longtime South Dakota GOP lawmaker David Lust dies at 53

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- David Lust, a longtime South Dakota lawmaker and former Republican House majority leader, has died. He was 53.

Lust died Friday morning of an apparent heart attack, his law office confirmed to the Argus Leader. Lust was a partner at a Rapid City law firm.

Lust served 11 years in the House, including four as the majority leader. He was first elected in 2006.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard usher in a series of budget cuts following a sharp downturn in revenues. Daugaard says he's "sorry and saddened" to hear about Lust's death.

Lust is survived by his wife and four children.