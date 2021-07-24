Mexican president calls Cuba ‘example,’ wants OAS replaced

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Cuba is an “example of resistance,” and proposed the entire country should be declared a World Heritage site. López Obrador also said the Organization of American States should be replaced “by a body that is truely autonomous, not anybody’s lackey.” López Obrador spoke Saturday at a ceremony attended by Cuba’s foreign minister to mark the 238th birthday of Simón Bolívar, who led the fight to liberate several South American countries from Spanish rule in the early 1800s. The Mexican government is sending two navy ships to Cuba with food and medical aid on Sunday.