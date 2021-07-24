Packaged carrots recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Grimmway Farms is recalling multiple bagged carrots due to potential contamination of Salmonella.

This includes packages from Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, O Organics and Grimmway Farms. All of the products have a 9-character code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending with BF or SP. This is printed on the bag.

The products affected are:

Description Brand Retail

Package

Size UPC Best-if-Used-

by-Date Organic Cut and Peeled Baby

Carrots Bunny Luv 1 lb. bag 0 3338390205 0 AUG 17 21

AUG 20 21 Organic Premium Petite

Carrots Bunny Luv 3 lb. bag 0 7878351301 7 AUG 15 21 Organic Petite Carrots Cal-Organic 12 oz. bag 0 7878390810 3 AUG 15 21 Shredded Carrots Grimmway

Farms 10 oz. bag 0 7878350610 1 AUG 09 21 Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots O Organics 1 lb. bag 0 7989340850 7 AUG 15 21 Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots O Organics 12 oz. bag 0 7989398162 8 AUG 13 21

AUG 14 21

For more information, go to the FDA website HERE.