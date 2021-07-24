Prosecutors in R. Kelly case now claim singer had contact with an underage boy

Federal prosecutors now claim singer R. Kelly had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls.

Kelly is charged with leading what prosecutors call a criminal enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped him recruit women and girls for sex and pornography.

The charges involve six women and girls.

Now prosecutors want jurors to hear about more than a dozen other people they allege that Kelly sexually or physically abused, threatened, or otherwise mistreated, including a 17-year-old boy and aspiring musician that Kelly allegedly met at a McDonald's in 2006.

Kelly has denied ever abusing anyone.

Jury selection is set to begin August 9th in New York federal court.