Rowers say Olympic coach threatened, verbally abused them

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — US Rowing is awaiting the results of an assessment commissioned by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee of the sport's national team programs.

This includes the men’s group based in Oakland, where longtime coach Mike Teti is being criticized by some rowers for what they call his intimidating style.

Athletes offer drastically different accounts of what rowing is like under Teti’s leadership.

Members of the men’s eight boat team stood united behind Teti weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.

Nine rowers told The Associated Press that they have direct knowledge of Teti physically threatening athletes or verbally attacking them if they challenged him in any way.