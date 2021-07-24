Siouxlanders honor the Medal of Honor Highway Flag as it makes a coast to coast journey

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- Today, Siouxlanders honored the Medal of Honor Highway Flag as it makes its way across the state.

The Medal of Honor Flag is making its way from coast to coast along Highway 20.

Beginning in Oregon, the flag made its way to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa today, where a ceremony was held at the American Legion.

States across the country where Highway 20 runs through have named their roadways as a Medal of Honor Highway. And Iowa is no different.

Governor Kim Reynolds has recognized the stretch of Highway 20 from Sioux City to Dubuque as the Iowa Medal of Honor Highway.

Following today's ceremony, The American Legion Riders of Iowa will be providing an escort for the Iowa trip.

Traveling from Sergeant Bluff this morning, the flag will be making stops on it's way to Dubuque.

From there it will be headed off to the Illinois American Legion commander who will continue the trip.

At the end of it's coast to coast trip, the flag will have traveled around 3,000 miles across the U-S. U-S Highway 20 is the longest Medal of Honor Highway in the United States.