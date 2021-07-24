Tanzania receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania has received its first batch of 1 million Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government. Tanzania had been among the few countries in Africa yet to receive vaccines or start vaccinating its population against the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly because its former leader had claimed prayer had defeated COVID-19 in the country. The vaccines were received by the foreign affairs minister and the U.S. ambassador at the airport in Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzanian President John Magufuli who died in March had refused to accept vaccines after he claimed three days of prayer had healed the country of the coronavirus in June 2020.