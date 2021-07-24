Thousands march and dance for LGBTQ rights at Berlin parade

BERLIN (AP) — Some 35,000 revelers have demonstrated for LGBTQ rights at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration. Berlin’s senator for culture Klaus Lederer called for the German capital to be made a “queer-freedom zone” in response to deteriorating safety for gays and lesbians in Poland and Hungary. He said the situation in both of those countries “sends shivers down my back.” Organizers and police were expecting about half the turnout amid strict hygiene measures to combat the risk of new coronavirus infections. But there was no parade last year due to the pandemic and many people took advantage of the warm sunny weather to take part in the last major gathering for Berlin’s Pride month.