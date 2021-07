SIOUX CITY-(KTIV) Three members of last years Sioux City Musketeers squad were taken in the NHL draft today.

Kicking things of this morning, Shai Buium was selected with the 36th overall pick in the second round by the Detroit Red Wings.

Then in the seventh round, Owen Mclaughlin had his name called by the Philadelphia Flyers and Daniel Laatsch received his phone call from the Pittsburgh Penguins.