WATCH: Highlights from Tokyo’s Opening Ceremony

In the span of less than five minutes, some very talented performers embody 50 Olympic disciplines from 41 sports via pictograms.

Athletes from Team USA celebrate while walking in the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony. Flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez speak to Mike Tirico about their hometowns, their parents, and making history at the Olympics.

Pita Taufatofua carried the flag for Tonga in his third straight Olympics. He wasn't the only athlete donning oil and no shirt, as Vanuatu's Riilio Rii joined the trend.

The Olympic torch is handed off to healthcare professionals and natural disaster survivors before it's passed to four-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star Naomi Osaka, who ultimately lights the cauldron.