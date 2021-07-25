2 COVID patients dead after power outage at Jordan hospital

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The country’s health minister says two coronavirus patients have died at a hospital in the Jordanian capital of Amman after a short circuit knocked out power at the facility’s intensive care unit. Jordanian Health Minister Firas Al-Hawari told state media Sunday that two people were confirmed dead at the hospital after the incident, and that investigators were determining the cause of the accident and whether the power outage was responsible for the deaths. Earlier this year, former health minister Nathir Obeidat resigned after several COVID-19 patients died at a government hospital in Salt when their oxygen supply ran out.