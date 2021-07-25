Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 30 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say 10 people have been killed and at least 30 others injured when a bus swerved off a highway and crashed. Police say the crash happened early Sunday near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between Zagreb and the Serbian border. The bus could be seen on its side in the grass near the edge of the road. Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates. They say the injured have been transferred to the hospital in Slavonski Brod. No further details were immediately available.