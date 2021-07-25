Davenport SE outlasts Morningside 6-4 in Little League State Tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The little league state tournament kicked off this weekend in the state of Iowa, with one Sioux City team in action.

Morningside faced off against Davenport Southeast at Pulaski Park.

At the top of the third inning, a wild pitch from Morningside allowed Davenport's Luke Martin to score, making it 3-0 Davenport.

The rally would be put to a stop though as Morningside gets out of the jam with a groundout to short.

In the bottom of the third, Morningside's JJ Hope sends a shot into the right that bounces up off the wall.

The throw home is not in time and two runs score, to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

But Davenport outlasts Morningside 6-4.