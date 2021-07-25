EXPLAINER: How team of refugee athletes made it to Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Refugee Olympic Team was created by the IOC for the 2016 Olympics. Its aim was to allow athletes to keep competing even if they had been forced to leave their home countries. The team had 10 athletes at the Rio Games and includes 29 athletes this time in Tokyo. The team selected by the International Olympic Committee last month was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.