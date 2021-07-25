Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant. The nation’s top infectious diseases expert tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “we’re going in the wrong direction,’’ and he describes himself as “very frustrated” with rising infection rate. He says recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration’’ by the government’s leading public health officials. Fauci also suggests booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated.