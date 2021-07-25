Gloria Ratti, a champion for women’s running, dies at 90

BOSTON (AP) — A champion of women’s running who rose from a finish line volunteer at the Boston Marathon to vice president of the race’s organizing body, Gloria Ratti has died at 90. The Boston Athletic Association says Ratti died Saturday after a battle with cancer. A native of South Boston, Ratti started volunteering in the 1960s after her husband Charlie became an avid runner. She is credited with making pivotal changes to improve the timing of athletes and promote gender equality. The BAA says Ratti fought to make sure men and women were given equal prize money. She also spent four decades with the CIA.