‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack

DALLAS (AP) — The Associated Press has learned new details about a ransomware attack that affected roughly two dozen Texas communities two years ago. Thousands of pages obtained by AP and interviews with people involved show Texas communities struggled for days with disruptions to core government services as workers in small cities and towns endured a cascade of frustrations brought on by the sophisticated cyberattack. The records also reveal new details about the attack’s scope and victims, including an Air Force base where access to a law enforcement database was knocked out and a city was forced to operate its water-supply system manually.