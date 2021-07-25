Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots

First Lady Jill Biden visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu, Hawaii, on Sunday to encourage unvaccinated Hawaiians to get their shots as the delta variant continues to surge through much of the U.S. Biden in remarks at the pop-clinic at Waipahu High School said the virus has become “more contagious than ever” and urged the unvaccinated to “help us move past this virus once and for all.” She was visiting Hawaii on her way back to Washington from leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.