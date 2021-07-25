Man, woman, 9-year-old die at Scotland’s Loch Lomond

LONDON (AP) — Police said two people and a nine-year-old boy have died and a seven-year-old boy is in intensive care after getting into difficulty in the water at Scotland’s Loch Lomond. Police said they were called Saturday night to Loch Lomond, a large lake in southern Scotland. A 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and the nine-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. The seven-year-old boy was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Glasgow. The victims were not named and it was not yet clear what happened. Two other children have died in Scotland this weekend after getting into difficulty in water. U.K. authorities have warned people to take extra care while swimming in open water.