Riders prepare for RAGBRAI in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Thousands of riders from across the country made their way to Le Mars to get ready for the start of Sunday's Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, Or RAGBRAI for the uninitiated.

One thing you need when you have a lot of bikes, is someone that can fix them if something goes wrong. Bike Central in downtown Le Mars was busy all day.

It wasn't just the riders that came from all over the country.

So did some of the vendors, like Kevin Spenla, who brought his Dang Brother Pizza truck from San Diego to serve the riders.

"Hopefully you see that truck and see that smoke and flame coming out the back and try the pizza, and you're like "Dang Brother, that's good," said Kevin Spenla of Dang Brother Pizza.

And you can't come to the Ice Cream Capital of the world and not have ice cream. The Ice Cream shop downtown was packed all day, with lines going around the store and outside.

There were plenty of other things to do like Axe-throwing, a magician and musical acts on the stage downtown.

From Le Mars, Riders will pass through Oyens and Remsen before meeting up in Cherokee.

After Cherokee, they'll continue east through Aurelia, Alta, and Early.

Finally, after climbing 2,816 feet and traveling 84 miles, riders will arrive in Sac City.

Sac City, is home of the World’s Largest Popcorn Ball, has a population of slightly more than two-thousand.

Sac City has been busy preparing for potentially 20-thousand riders to come through town.

The area near the middle school will be one of the main campgrounds.

Other camp sites include the elementary school and Chautauqua Park.

After Sac City, riders will make their way to Fort Dodge