Temperatures staying hot in Siouxland with even higher temperatures by the middle of the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a pretty hot weekend in Siouxland with plenty of hazy sunshine.



This includes Sunday where we topped out near the 90 degree mark.



Overnight it will be mostly clear with a low in the mid 60s.



There will be a slight chance for a shower to sneak into areas north of Sioux City late in the night and into the early morning hours; however, it is more likely that there is just an increase in cloud cover with most of the storms remaining north.



Monday will be quite similar to today with highs again near 90 and hazy sunshine overhead.



The hottest temperatures look to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, where we have the chance for some of Siouxland to hit the century mark for the temperature.



More on those hotter conditions and when we could next see rain tonight on News 4.