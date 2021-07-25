US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — France dealt the U.S. a major blow in basketball once again.

Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left put France ahead to stay in what became a 83-76 win over the Americans on Sunday in the opening game for both teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. had won 25 consecutive Olympic Games, last losing at the Athens Games 17 years ago and settling for a bronze medal there.

Fournier had 28 points for France, while Rudy Gobert scored 14 and Nando de Colo had 13. Jrue Holiday had 18 points for the U.S. France knocked the U.S. out of the World Cup two years ago as well.