World War II vet celebrates her 100th birthday with a helicopter ride

Irma Black, a plucky World War II vet, celebrated her century mark in style by flying onboard a helicopter over the city of Jacksonville.

She flew with the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40, the Airwolves sitting beside the open cabin side door as they flew overhead in an MH-60R Seahawk.

She told the crew of the USS Delbert D. Black, named for her late husband, she wanted to fly for her hundredth birthday, and they made it happen.

She was flown around the Jacksonville area and over the Navy Destroyer before being escorted to the USS Delbert D. Black, where the ship's command Master Chief presented her with a medallion honoring her service in World War II.