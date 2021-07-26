Amal Clooney lauds German court for conviction of IS member

BERLIN (AP) — High-profile human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad have lauded a German court’s conviction of a former German Islamic State member for her involvement in the enslavement of two Yazidi women. Clooney on Monday called the 37-year-old defendant’s conviction for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity a “milestone in the fight for justice” for survivors of the atrocities committed by the Islamic State group. The Higher Regional Court of Hamburg also sentenced the German-Tunisian defendant, Omaima A., to four years in prison. Her last name was withheld, as is customary in Germany.