Arnolds Park Amusement Park closed Wednesday due to heat concerns

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Due to concerns with the temperatures expected this week, Arnolds Park Amusement Park is adjusting its hours.

On July 27, the park will be shortening their hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On July 28, the park will be closed completely. The park says this is because due to the excessive heat index expected on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Queen II will run on the 27th at 1 p.m., but will not be running on the 28th.

