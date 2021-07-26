Around Siouxland: Pierce County Fair

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Pierce County Fair is right around the corner.

This year, the fair will consist of a tractor pull, 4-H livestock exhibits, a mud volleyball tournament, bull riding and other activities. Fair goers will also get to see a new event added to the fair this year - bull fighting.

In this event, bullfighters will go face to face with bulls and try to dodge them and earn points, a pretty intense competition at that. The more acrobatic they are and the closer they get to the bull, the more points they get. Some points will go to the competitor, while others can go to the bull.

The fair runs from July 28 through Aug. 1. You can learn more about it here.