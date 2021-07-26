Australian city Melbourne ends 5th COVID-19 lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-most populous city Melbourne will end its fifth lockdown, with the Victoria state government declaring it has beaten an outbreak of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant for a second time. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says the five-day lockdown across the state ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. That allows schools, pubs and restaurants to reopen. But people won’t be allowed to have visitors in their homes for another two weeks. Australia’s most populous city Sydney remains in lockdown indefinitely after more than four weeks. The South Australia government also announced that the state’s week-long lockdown will end as planned Wednesday after no new cases were recorded Tuesday.