Bayreuth’s Wagner festival opens with 1st female conductor

BERLIN (AP) — The annual Bayreuth opera festival has returned after a one-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, with a woman conducting for the first time in the 145-year history of the event. Oksana Lyniv, a 43-year-old native of Ukraine, won enthusiastic applause after conducting Richard Wagner’s “Flying Dutchman” at Bayreuth’s Festspielhaus on Sunday. The opening performance was attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, who have been regular guests at Bayreuth over the years. Asked at a reception later Sunday about the first woman conducting, Merkel replied: “Finally!”