Biles tries to lead Team USA to third consecutive gold medal

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles and Team USA seek their third consecutive gold medal in women's gymnastics in Tuesday's team final.

The Americans trail the Russian Olympic Committee. Biles is set to compete in all five events.

In swimming, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel return to the pool, with Ledecky seeking a second straight gold medal in the women’s 200-meter freestyle and a later attempt to win the Olympic debut of the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle.

The U.S. women’s soccer team plays its final match in group stage play, and the U.S. men's basketball team plays Iran while seeking its first win.