Body found in the Missouri River identified

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities have identified the man who reportedly fell into the Missouri River back on July 20.

According to Sioux City Police, the man has been identified as 32-year-old Timmy Nawanna of Sioux City.

Police say last week, Nawanna was seen walking across the train bridge connecting Sioux City to South Sioux City. He was seen falling into the river near the Iowa side, and it is unclear if he intentionally jumped off the bridge or fell.

His body was discovered on July 23 when a boater spotted the body one-mile north of the Dakota City, Nebraska boat ramp.